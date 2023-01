We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New York Republican officials have called on embattled Rep. George Santos to resign from office over his lies to voters and fabrications about his personal life. What do you think?

“If he has any dignity, he ’ll do the mature thing and relentlessly double down.” Dex Wolpert, Airline Apologist

“He didn’t watch his friends die at Iwo Jima just to resign now.” Jose Markis, Rod Buster