American Voices

New York Legalizes Marijuana

New York has become the 15th state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, while also expunging criminal records of marijuana-related offenses now considered legal. What do you think?

“If he’s trying to make us forget about his recent scandals, he’ll have to legalize harder drugs.”

Judi Hargrove • Retail Pricer

“But what hollow pretense will the police use for patting me down now?”

Cameron Kern • Playground Developer

“Wow, it’s like my seven-year sentence never happened.”

Mark Dupree • Focus Puller