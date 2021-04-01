New York Legalizes Marijuana

New York has become the 15th state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, while also expunging criminal records of marijuana-related offenses now considered legal. What do you think?
“If he’s trying to make us forget about his recent scandals, he’ll have to legalize harder drugs.”
Judi Hargrove • Retail Pricer
“But what hollow pretense will the police use for patting me down now?”
Cameron Kern • Playground Developer
“Wow, it’s like my seven-year sentence never happened.”
Mark Dupree • Focus Puller