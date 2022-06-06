New York passed legislation to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. What do you think?

“It’d be so lame to sh oot up your former high school as a 21-year-old.” Daniella Tollefson, Cloud Engineer

“I’d be more comfortable getting slaughtered by someone whose brain is fully developed.” Allistair Sanislo, Vacation Strategist

“Another rite of passage snatched away from our teens.” Andre McGavock, Quantitative Analyst