New York City’s Brooklyn Public Library announced a new initiative against growing censorship and book bans that provides young readers in the U.S. with free library cards to access its full eBook and audiobook collection. What do you think?

“I’d hate to be there the day a Florida parent finds a NYC Public Library app on their inn ocent child’s iPad.” Alexander Haluzak, Child Aesthetician

“This is nothing but a shameless ploy to remind people libraries exist.” Emma Livingston, Food Reseller