New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

With officials making a concerted effort to combat the growing rat population in their filthy, disgusting city, The Onion asked New Yorkers to share their worst experiences with the grimy rodents, and this is what they said.

Sylvia Elbakidze, Piano Teacher

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Once, I came back from vacation, and the rats in my apartment had changed the locks.”

Georgios Kaklamanakis, Taxi Driver

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Sometimes they’ll chew through my brake lines, and it’ll cause me to kill a few pedestrians. But other than that, I sorta like the little guys.”

Dan Rosales, Police Officer

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“I was at work, and this rat came out of nowhere and stole the evidence I was planting.”

Dale Adams, Programmer

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“A rat crawled inside my ear and ate my cerebral cortex, and now he’s in there’s making me tell you this.”

Charles Greiner, Painter

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“A rat ate my landlord and then doubled my rent.”

Nadia Katz, Pharmacist

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“My pit bull was mauled by a rat.”

Tracy Palmer, Hotel Clerk

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“They stayed in a suite for a week, ordered about $250 of room service, and skipped out on the bill.”

Angelo Carpenter, Internet Technician

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“There was this disgusting rat on the street, it looked really sick, and it was coming my way. I hate rats, so I ducked into the nearest building. That building? The World Trade Center. The day? 9/11. I barely made it out alive.”

Nick Wooten, Dishwasher

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“They always eat all the trash before I can get to it.”

Anderson Dunn, Sound Designer

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Pretty much all the rat places in Manhattan and even Williamsburg are overrated by this point. If you want real New York City rats, you gotta head to the Bronx.”

Gary Ribeiro, Truck Driver

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“One ate my snake.”

Virginia Anderson, Construction Forewoman

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“I once saw a terrifying vision—a giant rat standing outside my headquarters, seemingly made of rubber, flopping around in the breeze. I can only assume the rats created it as some sort of cryptic warning.”

Gerrit Cole, Pitcher, New York Yankees

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“A rat hit a grand slam off of me in the 2020 playoffs. We lost that game, and I’ll never forgive myself.”

Rowan Lewis, Bus Driver

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Don’t ask me that question here. It’s too dangerous.”

Fred Leone, Handyman

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Gnawing through wires is my job.”

Shelly James, Security Expert

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“The last time I called an exterminator, he went into my basement, and six seconds later, all that was left of him was a skull sitting on top of a pile of bones.”

Raven Wright, Ph.D. Candidate

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Visiting friends in Chicago.”

Lucas Burkett, Website Developer

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“I lost a fight to one over a half-eaten burger in a dumpster.”

Mila Fendley, Seamstress

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“There’s one that’s been hanging on to my finger for two weeks now, and it won’t let go.”

Cyrus Reilly, Restaurant Host

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“There was this huge fucking rat masturbating on the 3 train just last week.”

Lorenzo Carway, Cashier

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“I fell in love with a girl I met online. After texting every day for five months, she finally agrees to meet. I get all dressed up. I buy her $80 flowers. And what do I see when I finally arrive to her place? She’s a rat. A big gray rat with a Samsung Galaxy. I should have been suspicious when I saw her address was the sewers, but you know what they say, love will blind you.”

Penelope Lopez, Modeling Scout

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“Once a rat family built its nest on my face, my own modeling career was pretty much over.”

Joseph Grassi, Retired

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“A rat swam out of my toilet while I was in the shower and mocked my body hair.”

John Wilson, Host, HBO’s ‘How To With John Wilson’

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“I was filming a rat skittering across the street, and, uh, it saw me, it really looked like it was making eye contact with me, and it seemed like, like it, um, wanted me to follow, so I-I did, and I followed it down this alley, and it climbed into this dumpster, and I opened the–the dumpster, and inside there was a little convention of rats. They were in little chairs with a tiny dais and someone–some rat–was giving a presentation, and it was, well, it was kind of boring, actually. They recognized that I was an interloper, so they didn’t want to, uh, share, maybe, or be themselves with someone watching, and it got me thinking about how we can’t always authentically be ourselves, even if we think we’re in the right place, because maybe, maybe there’s always someone who might be looking in, and making you feel self-conscious. And that made me feel really depressed, and whenever I looked at the footage, I got too sad, so I just couldn’t use it on my show.”

Cheri Williams, Real Estate Developer

Image for article titled New Yorkers Describe Their Worst Experiences With Rats

“A rat crawled onto 4-year-old daughter, and she started screaming. Thankfully, my husband was there with a shoe to beat her to death.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

