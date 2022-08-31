A New York state law has gone into effect banning the sale of whipped cream canisters to people under 21 to prevent teens from using the product to get high by inhaling the nitrous oxide found inside the canisters, also known as “whippits,” “whippets,” or “whip-its.” What do you think?

“My strawberry shortcake is fucked!” Dion Castaneda, Unemployed

“We need a blanket ban on sundae toppings just to be safe.” Jules Figueroa, Market Trader