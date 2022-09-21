Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) says the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will install security cameras in every train car in order to reassure riders about the safety of New York City’s subways in the wake of high-profile shootings. What do you think?

“Now we’ll know for cert ain that the person bleeding out from a bullet wound was shot.” Fatima Kull, Kennel Worker

“I think the people were asking for improvements to the subway itself, but it’s their fault for not being more specific.” Chester Villegas, Shoe Tester