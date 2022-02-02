The New York Times announced Monday it has bought Wordle, the free once-a-day online word game that exploded in popularity in recent months, saying the game would initially remain free once it moves over to the Times’ site. What do you think?

“This might be the publicity boost that the game desperately needs.” Kathy Sahana, Systems Analyst

“Only a publication as dumb as the Times would pay over a million bucks for a free game.” Gus Legro, Email Author