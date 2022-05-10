The New York Times has removed the word “fetus” from Monday’s Wordle answers in a bid to keep the popular online game “distinct from the news” after last week’s leaked Roe v. Wade supreme court draft ruling, ultimately causing confusion as it was only implemented for some of the game’s players. What do you think?

“Well, we wouldn’t want The New York Times to become associated with the news.” Isaac Horford, Unemployed

“I can see how a medical term devoid of all context could be controversial.” Judy Winter, Produce Stacker

“Good. I don’t ever like to see the same word twice in one day.” Jay Kohan, Paperwork Delegator