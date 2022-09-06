New York will be the first state to offer its initial dispensary licenses solely to entrepreneurs with marijuana convictions, in a move aimed at offering an advantage to people, disproportionately in Black and brown communities, harmed by the war on drugs. What do you think?

“Now I’m mad the j ury took one look at my white face and sent me home.” Diya Isaacs, Freelance Customer

“The five years I spent in prison for one joint were all part of my business plan.” Ruben Jacobs, Unemployed