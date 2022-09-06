New York will be the first state to offer its initial dispensary licenses solely to entrepreneurs with marijuana convictions, in a move aimed at offering an advantage to people, disproportionately in Black and brown communities, harmed by the war on drugs. What do you think?
“Now I’m mad the jury took one look at my white face and sent me home.”
Diya Isaacs, Freelance Customer
“The five years I spent in prison for one joint were all part of my business plan.”
Ruben Jacobs, Unemployed
“So I guess people convicted for public urination will have to fend for themselves yet again.”
Irene Mecher, Art Forger