New Zealand’s government has put in place a strict lockdown that will last for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in Auckland, which has since grown to at least seven known infections. What do you think?

“If only they had taken this approach with wallabies.” Biff Eacho, Doll Shoe Designer

“We should do this the next time someone in the U. S. gets Covid.” Vern Suchanek, Food Batcher