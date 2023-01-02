We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New Zealand has passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on buying cigarettes for anybody born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, meaning the minimum age will keep going up as time goes on. What do you think?

“Must be weird having a government that actively wants you to live.” Haley Mueller, General Excavator

“But slowly destroying your body is a natural part of growing up.” Chase Rappaport, Puff Painter