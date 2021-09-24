New Zealand officials are in talks with fast food brands like KFC and Taco Bell to offer customers Covid-19 vaccines while they wait in line for their meals in an effort to boost vaccination rates and avoid future lockdowns. What do you think?

“I go to these places specifically to not think about my health.” Stephanie Castro, Body Bagger

“But we don’t even know the long-term effects of the Crunchwrap.” Clay Gallegos, Gun Polisher