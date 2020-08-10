New Zealand Marks 100 Days Without New Coronavirus Case

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced Sunday that New Zealand has effectively stopped the transmission of Covid-19 through strict border control and lockdown measures, marking 100 days since the last reported domestic case. What do you think?
“I hear it’s beautiful there, but I think I would miss the coronavirus.”
Tony Ghiazza • Unemployed
“Big deal, America could do that too if we cared about people.”
Rufus Goldstone • Coffee Grinder
“Another interesting fact is New Zealand celebrates Christmas during their summer.”
Gail Cetorelli • Fingernail Sharpener