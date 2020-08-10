America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

New Zealand Marks 100 Days Without New Coronavirus Case

Vol 56 Issue 32Opinion

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced Sunday that New Zealand has effectively stopped the transmission of Covid-19 through strict border control and lockdown measures, marking 100 days since the last reported domestic case. What do you think?

“I hear it’s beautiful there, but I think I would miss the coronavirus.”

Tony Ghiazza • Unemployed

“Big deal, America could do that too if we cared about people.”

Rufus GoldstoneCoffee Grinder

“Another interesting fact is New Zealand celebrates Christmas during their summer.”

Gail CetorelliFingernail Sharpener

