New Zealand Marks 100 Days Without New Coronavirus Case

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced Sunday that New Zealand has effectively stopped the transmission of Covid-19 through strict border control and lockdown measures, marking 100 days since the last reported domestic case. What do you think?

“I hear it’s beautiful there, but I think I would miss the coronaviru s.” Tony Ghiazza • Unemployed

“Big deal, America could do that too if we cared about people.” Rufus Goldstone • Coffee Grinder