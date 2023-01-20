America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

New Zealand Prime Minister Resigns Citing Burnout

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who gained international praise for her adept response to the nation’s worst mass shooting and pandemic, will step down, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. What do you think?

“Why is she so stressed? It’s just New Zealand.”

Justin Nicols, Snack Historian

“She wouldn’t cut it in America, where our leaders can tolerate multiple mass shootings.”

Adolfo Lopez, Consumer Watchdog

“I thought it was a politician’s job to cling to power well past senility.”

Ali Blau, Interpreter

