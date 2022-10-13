New Zealand’s government is proposing a tax on the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and urinating as part of a plan to tackle climate change, angering farmers who say such taxes will hurt the farming industry that’s vital to the country’s economy. What do you think?

“If there’s one single species on Earth that’s done more to contribute to climate change than others, it’s cows.” Dion Rich, Yarn Skein Dyer

“I store my cows in offshore farms to avoid these types of taxes.” Patricia Graham, Parachute Mender