SEATTLE—In an attempt to expand its customer base to those for whom home ownership remains out of reach, Zillow rolled out a new feature Friday that lets users track the happy lives of people who outbid them for their dream house. “All you have to do is enter your zip code, have an offer turned down on a home that was perfect for you, and then watch as a couple who was willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars more moves into the place and builds a wonderful life together,” said Zillow CEO Rich Barton, explaining that the service would send users regular updates on the winning bidders as they toasted their offer’s acceptance with champagne, shared tender family moments in the home, and generally enjoyed a picture-perfect existence that could have been the user’s if they’d just had a bit more money. “Our tracking tool lets you see everything, from the finished attic the homeowners turn into a cozy study, to the parties they throw in their gorgeous backyard, to the day they bring a newborn baby through the front door and into the very room you had once dreamed of making a nursery. You’ll even get personalized alerts that keep you apprised of how the family’s wealth has grown as a result of the purchase, their investment paying off as real estate values rise to a level that prevents you from ever buying a home yourself.” Barton added that Zillow was also at work developing a feature that would allow homeowners to watch as the people they outbid grow old and wither away in their shitty, dilapidated apartments.