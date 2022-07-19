UVALDE, TX—Stressing that the recording would have been far too disturbing without the changes, Texas officials released video footage Tuesday from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX where police laughter had been removed. “In the interest of the American public, we have opted to edit the footage to mute all audio of officers who can be seen crowding in the halls, clutching their bellies and howling with laughter,” said Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-TX), adding that the 77-minute video, which included recordings from security cameras throughout the school, featured dozens of law enforcement officers who were doubled over, slapping their knees, and gasping in the midst of prolonged, unceasing giggle fits. “While it’s critical that the public see this footage, we feel it inappropriate to release portions where police can be seen cackling so hard that they gasp for air, unable to breathe, tears streaming down their faces. Simply put, out of respect for everyone involved, the video of officers on the ground, rolling around, repeating to each other ‘you stop laughing,’ ‘no you stop laughing,’ had to be altered.” At press time, Burrows added that they’d also taken other privacy precautions in the video, and opted to blur the faces of several officers who laughed so hard at the school that they vomited.