CINCINNATI—Checking up on the injured player after he suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL doctors reportedly tested the mental acuity of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by seeing if he could sign an indemnification agreement. “Following the game, NFL medical staff immediately assessed the impact of the hit Tua took by quickly administering a multi-page agreement shielding the league from legal and financial liability related to any on-field injuries he may have suffered,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, explaining that it was a standard part of the league’s five-step concussion protocol to prevent any player suspected of suffering a traumatic brain injury from playing again until he had at least verbally assented to waive all future grounds to sue the league. “It’s simply a standard test of cognitive ability to assess whether he has any lingering symptoms, such as not being able to grip the pen or seeming so impaired that a witness might be able to testify against the league at a later date. Once doctors have cleared him to—oh, he dropped the pen again, hang on—sit down at a desk and sign his name and date to the waivers, he’ll go through several non-contact initialing drills to ensure that we have a robust paper trail before he gets back out on the field, which we all hope will be very soon.” At press time, NFL doctors had declared Tagovailoa fit for game action after he crossed his eyes in a way that meant he agreed to the indemnification clause.

