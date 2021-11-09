“Sometimes your voice cracks when you’re about to yell hike and the defense laughs at you, lowering your self-esteem.”
Sam Darnold
Deshaun Watson
“Right now, it’s sitting on the bench when I could be out there helping a team grope women.”
Jared Goff
“The awful feeling that I ended up right where I belong.”
Matt Ryan
“For me, it’s my nagging worry that one day we’ll have to play with three balls. Because if it’s two, I have a hand for each. But three? What then?”
Carson Wentz
“Being traded and uprooting my life to move from Philadelphia to Indianapolis was a real challenge, largely because I forgot to hire movers and just asked my cousin Dave to help me. He made the whole process more difficult than it needed to be.”
Troy Aikman
“To this day, I can’t fall asleep without being fully concussed.”
Joe Burrow
“When I found out that I was drafted by the Bengals, I bought a bunch of bracelets and handed them out to fans thinking it would be a cool way to introduce myself to them. Turns out those are bangles. I’ll never live that down.”
Dan Orlovsky
“When I played, every single second of every single day was dedicated to winning. But it turned out, none of that really mattered at all. I lost a shit ton and was still in the league, then got a cushy gig with ESPN. Life rules.”
Ben Roethlisberger
“The amount of pressure you’re put under every time you commit sexual assault.”
Daniel Jones
“Living up to the hype as someone who can, maybe, drag the Giants to seven wins.”
Eli Manning
“Committing the entire offensive playbook to memory was always a struggle for me. I would usually just call out some combination of numbers and colors, and eventually the center would get fed up and snap me the ball.”
Tom Brady
“Sometimes a D lineman will look at me really menacingly and the refs won’t even flag it.”
Patrick Mahomes
“The defensive backs I’ve humiliated out on the field. The images of them and their despondent children will haunt me for the rest of my life.”
Dak Prescott
“Everything we do is for the fans, so when a grown man threatens to kill me and my family after a tough loss, I know I’ve really let him down.”
Terry Bradshaw
“I played football?”
Matthew Stafford
“Throwing the ball downfield is really hard, especially since they allow 21 defenders on the field. They even let half of them wear the same color shirt as me. It’s super confusing.”
Baker Mayfield
“Your disposition. You’ve got to be a different person to everyone. Progressive wants you to be playful. BodyArmor wants you to be serious. Hulu wants you somewhere in between those.”
