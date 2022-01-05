A Seattle Kraken fan was thanked with a $10,000 medical school scholarship for saving the life of a Vancouver Canucks equipment manager after she pressed a note to the plexiglass warning that the mole on his neck looked cancerous. What do you think?

“ I’ve alway s been told it’s impolite to comment on other people’s appearances. ” Gillian Bowers, Supermarket Architect

Advertisement

“It makes you wonder how many cancerous moles have been missed due to nosebleed seats.” Dominick Tillman, Guest Judge