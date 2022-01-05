A Seattle Kraken fan was thanked with a $10,000 medical school scholarship for saving the life of a Vancouver Canucks equipment manager after she pressed a note to the plexiglass warning that the mole on his neck looked cancerous. What do you think?
“I’ve always been told it’s impolite to comment on other people’s appearances.”
Gillian Bowers, Supermarket Architect
“It makes you wonder how many cancerous moles have been missed due to nosebleed seats.”
Dominick Tillman, Guest Judge
“If my team was that shitty, I’d start checking people’s moles too.”
Jacob Galloway, Ethical Wiretapper