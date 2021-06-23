Nicaraguan Police Arrest 5th Presidential Candidate

Nicaragua’s National Police have arrested a fifth presidential candidate, bringing the total number of opposition leaders detained for vague “national security” violations ahead of the November general election against current President Daniel Ortega to 15. What do you think?

“Now, who wo uldn’t want to reelect a decisive leader like that?” Jodi Mayard • Professional Networker

“Interesting. In the U.S., locking up opposing candidates is always an unkept promise.” Jayson Trussler • Chocolatier