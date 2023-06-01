DENVER—Asked for his comments on playing in his first NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic told reporters Thursday night that he found basketball boring. “I do not find this sport very interesting at all,” said Jokic, adding that he was actually disappointed that the Nuggets reached the Finals, because there were about two dozen other things he’d rather be doing instead. “Eight years I’ve played in this league, each one more dull than the last. You pass, dribble, shoot, and score. Then you run to the other side of the court to do it all again. The better I get, the more boring this game becomes. How anyone wants to watch this is beyond me. I wish I’d been born a foot shorter so I wouldn’t have had to deal with people forcing me to play this dismal game. I can’t wait for it to be over. Often, I find it to be pure hell.” At press time, Jokic was observed heaving a heavy sigh as he pulled down his first rebound of the game.

