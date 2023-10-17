Nikola Jokic: ‘I’m Looking Forward To The Season Ending’

DENVER—Asked for his thoughts a week before his team’s 2023-24 opener, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic told reporters Tuesday he was looking forward to the season ending. “I’ll be honest, I’m ready to get out there and walk away from the arena after the last game of the season,” said Jokic, adding that he believed this Nuggets squad had the potential for another deep playoff run, which would unfortunately prolong his season. “Time to get out there and waste half the year playing basketball again. I’m in great shape, which sadly means I’ll probably be healthy enough to start in all these goddamn games. It’s only October, so I don’t want to make any big predictions now, but I really think I’m going to be completely miserable by Christmas and have basically lost my entire will to live come playoff time. Let’s get this fucking thing over with.” At press time, the Nuggets front office reported Jokic had requested some sort of time-travel device that could transport him to late June 2024.