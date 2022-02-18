BOSTON —Hailing the update as a streamlined alternative for overwhelmed families, the newly revamped Boston Children’s Museum announced Friday that it was losing the bullshit by providing visitors with nothing but thousands of buttons that light up when pressed. “Kids and parents alike can cut to the chase and experience the tactile sensation of getting their hands on these interactive buttons ,” said museum head Val Bronson, telling reporters that the nonsense-free displays would allow youngsters the chance to put their fingers on buttons of various sizes and shapes without the wasted space of demonstrations or informational plaques. “Some of the buttons make dinging noises when you press them, and a few even vibrate, and we’re seeing that pay off with a huge uptick in admissions.” Bronson added that the board had considered a visiting exhibit of brightly colored knobs and levers before deciding they were overly complex.

