American Voices

Nobel Prize Awarded To Scientists Who Discovered Hepatitis C Virus

Opinion

Three scientists have been jointly awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on the hepatitis C virus, which has reduced transmission of the blood-based virus and paved the way for new treatments of a disease that kills 400,000 people every year. What do you think?

“We shouldn’t let these scientists’ work overshadow the contributions of thousands of unsanitary tattoo parlors.”

Sam ThorpeCorporate Electrician

“It’s nice for hep C to finally get some positive press.”

Jules MullaneCarbonation Expert

“Maybe someday we’ll be able to get rid of blood forever.”

Abe Sinclair • Jaywalking Advocate

