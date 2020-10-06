Three scientists have been jointly awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on the hepatitis C virus, which has reduced transmission of the blood-based virus and paved the way for new treatments of a disease that kills 400,000 people every year. What do you think?

“We shouldn’t let these scientists’ work overshadow the contributions of thousands of unsanitary tattoo parlors.” Sam Thorpe • Corporate Electrician

“It’s nice for hep C to finally get some positive press.” Jules Mullane • Carbonation Expert