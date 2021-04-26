‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture At Oscars

Nomadland, the epic odyssey of American itinerants living out of vans as they search for work, won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards while its director Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win Best Director. What do you think?

“Out of all the pictures I didn’t see, Nomadland was definitely the best.” Austin Barlow, Shaving Instructor

“After spending the last year looking for work, this film was exactly the bit of escapism I needed.” Claire Foster, Unemployed