LOS ANGELES—At fierce odds over the future of their organization, local nonprofit cofounders Nancy Jemison and Andrew Taylor were reportedly having a screaming match Monday over whether their mission was to ignite change or spark community impact. “Get your ass over here and tell me you want to plant the seeds of tomorrow, you son of a bitch!” said Jemison, who toppled chairs and tables in her wake as she pursued Taylor through the foundation’s office, pausing briefly to duck behind a filing cabinet as she dodged a huge stack of branded tote bags and buttons that he hurled at her head. “I swear to god, if you’d don’t look me in the eye and commit to cultivating young leaders right now, then I’ll fucking do it for you! Fuck being a catalyst for good! If you think this place is ever going to build a foundation for a better future, you’ll have to slit my throat first, bitch!” At press time, the panting, disheveled cofounders had relinquished the grips around each other’s necks after agreeing to give themselves a pay raise.

