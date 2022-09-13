North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claimed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government. What do you think?

“I worry this may deteri orate America’s relationship with North Korea.” Heidi Lee, Greenhouse Attendant

“Well, then we won’t give up our nuclear weapons either. So there!” Greg Bostwick, Astrologist