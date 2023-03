North Korea said it has tested a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone designed to launch a “radioactive tsunami,” with leader Kim Jong-un vowing to make his rivals “plunge into despair.” What do you think?

“Imagine stooping so low as to rely on a drone for combat.” Gavin Ruffini, Unemployed

“Let’s wait to see what a radioactive tsunami is before we judge.” Debbie Culling, Scent Identifier

