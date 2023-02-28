Note From Shein Worker Hidden In Order States How Much He Loves Doing Sweatshop Labor

DECATUR, GA—Decorated with hearts and smiley faces, a note from a Shein factory worker found Tuesday in local woman Amelia Benson’s order described how much the employee loves doing sweatshop labor for the fast-fashion company. “My job is great! You should order more clothes, because I love making them!” read the message by a laborer from Guangzhou, China, who works up to 18 hours a day, is allowed one day off each month, and earns 4 cents for every garment she completes. “The working conditions here are great, and there is no need to contact the authorities! I hope to spend the rest of my life making 500 articles of clothing per day. Anyway, enjoy your $12 peacoat.” At press time, Benson had reportedly posted an angry review about the poor quality of her item on Shein’s website, demanding that whoever made it be fired.