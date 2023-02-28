America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Note From Shein Worker Hidden In Order States How Much He Loves Doing Sweatshop Labor

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Note From Shein Worker Hidden In Order States How Much He Loves Doing Sweatshop Labor

DECATUR, GA—Decorated with hearts and smiley faces, a note from a Shein factory worker found Tuesday in local woman Amelia Benson’s order described how much the employee loves doing sweatshop labor for the fast-fashion company. “My job is great! You should order more clothes, because I love making them!” read the message by a laborer from Guangzhou, China, who works up to 18 hours a day, is allowed one day off each month, and earns 4 cents for every garment she completes. “The working conditions here are great, and there is no need to contact the authorities! I hope to spend the rest of my life making 500 articles of clothing per day. Anyway, enjoy your $12 peacoat.” At press time, Benson had reportedly posted an angry review about the poor quality of her item on Shein’s website, demanding that whoever made it be fired.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Airbnb Tests New Feature That Allows Black Guests
February 8, 2023
Ted Cruz Announces Plans To Once Again Like Porn On 9/11
Yesterday
Local