American Voices

Notre Dame To Reopen Campus For Fall Semester

Opinion

One of the first major universities to outline plans to reopen campus following nationwide closures, Notre Dame announced its fall semester will start early and end by Thanksgiving, which administrators hope will minimize travel and reduce the likelihood of transmitting the coronavirus on campus. What do you think?

“It’s a tough call, but you just can’t deprive students of a few months in Indiana.”

Trina ShahCornichon Dealer

“Let this be a message to other universities that even good schools have no idea what they’re doing.”

Raffaele GiangrandeTest Subject

“I just know I’ll get stuck with a roommate whose ventilator keeps me up all night.”

Simon Hollebone • Adult Learner

