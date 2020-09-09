America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Novak Djokovic Disqualified From U.S. Open

Vol 56 Issue 36

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, currently the top-ranked player in men’s singles tennis, was disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sunday for unsportsmanlike conduct after he accidentally struck a line judge in the neck while hitting the ball in frustration. What do you think?

“If they eliminated the balls, this kind of thing would stop happening.”

Shirley Piemonte • Algae Farmer

“To be fair, it takes a lot of skill to hit that part of the neck.”

Charles Boscardin • Unemployed

“If you go after a line judge, you better make sure they’re dead.”

Duke Thiessen • Magazine Librarian

