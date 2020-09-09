Novak Djokovic Disqualified From U.S. Open

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, currently the top-ranked player in men’s singles tennis, was disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sunday for unsportsmanlike conduct after he accidentally struck a line judge in the neck while hitting the ball in frustration. What do you think?

“If they eliminated the balls, this kind of thing would stop happening.” Shirley Piemonte • Algae Farmer

“To be fair, it takes a lot of skill to hit that part of the neck.” Charles Boscardin • Unemployed