Tennis star Novak Djokovic, currently the top-ranked player in men’s singles tennis, was disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sunday for unsportsmanlike conduct after he accidentally struck a line judge in the neck while hitting the ball in frustration. What do you think?
“If they eliminated the balls, this kind of thing would stop happening.”
Shirley Piemonte • Algae Farmer
“To be fair, it takes a lot of skill to hit that part of the neck.”
Charles Boscardin • Unemployed
“If you go after a line judge, you better make sure they’re dead.”
Duke Thiessen • Magazine Librarian