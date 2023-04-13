America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

NPR Quits Twitter After Being Falsely Labeled As ‘State-Affiliated Media’

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NPR plans to shut down its official Twitter accounts after the Elon Musk-owned platform’s decision to label it as “state-affiliated,” which categorizes all 52 NPR-run Twitter accounts as propaganda channels. What do you think?

“You make an enemy of Morning Edition, you will never know safety again.”

Candice Ortiz, Task Delegator

Watch
Things That Will Get You Permanently Banned From Elon Musk’s Twitter
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Elon Musk Deepfake Cannot Be Real
August 12, 2022
Ron DeSantis Introduces New Son Barron Trump
February 1, 2023

“Hey, it’s Elon’s site. He gets to decide what’s objective reality.”

David Aleman, Digital Horologist

Advertisement

“Like the U.S. government would ever fund anything.”

Joseph Serrano, Vote Aggregator

 