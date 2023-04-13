NPR plans to shut down its official Twitter accounts after the Elon Musk-owned platform’s decision to label it as “state-affiliated,” which categorizes all 52 NPR-run Twitter accounts as propaganda channels. What do you think?

“You make an en emy of Morning Edition, you will never know safety again.” Candice Ortiz, Task Delegator

“Hey, it’s Elon’s site. He gets to decide what’s objective reality.” David Aleman, Digital Horologist

“Like the U.S. government would ever fund anything.” Joseph Serrano, Vote Aggregator



