A federal judge has blocked the National Rifle Association from filing for bankruptcy protection, ruling that it was a bad-faith attempt to fend off a lawsuit by the New York attorney general for financial abuses. What do you think?

“Huh, I thought my membership dues went toward paying off judges.” Adam Gara, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“This threatens my right as an American to be fleeced by a non-profit.” Joel Perez, Coin Valuer