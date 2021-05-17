America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

NRA Denied Bankruptcy Claim

A federal judge has blocked the National Rifle Association from filing for bankruptcy protection, ruling that it was a bad-faith attempt to fend off a lawsuit by the New York attorney general for financial abuses. What do you think?

“Huh, I thought my membership dues went toward paying off judges.”

Adam Gara, Systems Analyst

“This threatens my right as an American to be fleeced by a non-profit.”

Joel Perez, Coin Valuer

“You just gonna take that lying down, NRA?”

Amanda Hogue, Jargon Brainstormer