Nuclear Energy: Myth Vs. Fact

Nuclear Energy: Myth Vs. Fact

Nuclear energy produces about 10% of the world’s electricity, but there are many common misconceptions about its usage and consequences. The Onion debunks common myths about nuclear energy.

MYTH: Nuclear energy is bad for the environment.

FACT: Nuclear power plants require less land than many other forms of mass-extinction acceleration.

MYTH: Used nuclear fuel is deadly for 10,000 years.

FACT: No human has lived long enough to be able to prove this.

MYTH: A nuclear reactor could explode like a nuclear bomb.

FACT: If this were true, the U.S. would’ve funded construction of nuclear reactors in every other country as insurance policies.

MYTH: Nuclear energy can’t reduce our dependence on foreign oil.

FACT: Politicians won’t let nuclear energy reduce our dependence on foreign oil.

MYTH: An American “Chernobyl” would be devastating.

FACT: An American “Chernobyl” already happened and received mostly positive reviews.

MYTH: Nuclear waste cannot be safely transported.

FACT: Physicists recommend lifting with your legs when carrying a barrel of radioactive isotopes.

MYTH: Nuclear energy is unsafe.

FACT: No Americans have ever died in a U.S. reactor plant, and there really have only been a handful of close calls that almost killed us all.

