Number Of Homeless Students On The Rise

A report from the National Center for Homeless Education found that 1.5 million public school students nationwide experienced homelessness at some point during the 2017-2018 school year, more than double the number reported in 2004. What do you think?
“Homelessness, huh? My generation’s thing was long-sleeved tees under short-sleeved tees.”
Vickie Hughes • Prison Receptionist
“I bet we could get these numbers down if we just barred people without homes from going to school.”
Colin Ellis • Bathroom Attendant
“Well, they can’t stay with me.”
Sylvester Bowen • Wallpaper Stripper