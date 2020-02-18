America's Finest News Source.
Number Of Homeless Students On The Rise

A report from the National Center for Homeless Education found that 1.5 million public school students nationwide experienced homelessness at some point during the 2017-2018 school year, more than double the number reported in 2004. What do you think?

“Homelessness, huh? My generation’s thing was long-sleeved tees under short-sleeved tees.”

Vickie Hughes • Prison Receptionist

“I bet we could get these numbers down if we just barred people without homes from going to school.”

Colin Ellis • Bathroom Attendant

“Well, they can’t stay with me.”

Sylvester Bowen • Wallpaper Stripper

