American Voices

Nxivm Cult Leader Faces Sentencing

Vol 56 Issue 43Opinion

Keith Rainere, the founder of Nxivm, which has been described as a pyramid scheme, sex-trafficking operation, and a cult, will be sentenced on Tuesday after a federal jury found him guilty on all charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and posession of child pornography last year. What do you think?

“Sex cults just can’t catch a break.”

Miles Bielski • Headphones Expert

“This is why it’s so important to keep your pyramid scheme and your cult separate.”

Jay Morris • Tire Buffer

“This Rainere guy better hope the judge doesn’t have HBO.”

Marlene Holt • Root Cellar Organizer

