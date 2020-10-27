Keith Rainere, the founder of Nxivm, which has been described as a pyramid scheme, sex-trafficking operation, and a cult, will be sentenced on Tuesday after a federal jury found him guilty on all charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and posession of child pornography last year. What do you think?

“Sex cults just can’ t catch a break.” Miles Bielski • Headphones Expert

“This is why it’s so important to keep your pyramid scheme and your cult separate.” Jay Morris • Tire Buffer