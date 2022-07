New York City’s Office of Emergency Management issued a public service announcement in case of a nuclear attack on the city, though the OEM stresses the chances of such an attack are low. What do you think?

“Hard to even ima gine a catastrophic attack on New York.” Tom Heinrich, Unemployed

“The solution is obviously more cops.” Caleb Jacobs, Jalopy Mechanic

“This is only going to make teens think that nuclear attacks are even cooler.” Donna Kosin, Narcotics Specialist