NYC Replacing Snow Days With Remote Learning

New York City education officials have announced that the nation’s largest school district will not be having any snow days in the next school year, and instead will be providing remote learning during severe weather. What do you think?

“As long as the curriculum includes shoveling driveways and salting sidewalks.” Nina Vasseau, Ship Plank Installer

“So when the fuck is my kid supposed to learn that snow is fun?” Dan Atherton, Systems Analyst