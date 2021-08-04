New York City will become the first major city in the U.S. to require proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, theaters, and other indoor activities, which officials hope will put pressure on people to get vaccinated. What do you think?

“But my business depends on the patronage of selfish assholes.” Desmond Matusik, Bar Owner

Advertisement

“I’m fine with being judged on my appearance to get into a club, but this is where I draw the line.” Eric Sinclaire, Plenipotentiary