NEW YORK—As part of a sting aimed at dismantling a criminal enterprise said to operate in all five boroughs, the New York City Police Department arrested Friday a notorious Colombian turnstile lord alleged to be the leader of a massive international turnstile-jumping ring. “The NYPD has apprehended Carlos ‘The Hurdler’ Andrés after receiving a tip that he would be landing on an American subway platform today,” said Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, who accused the powerful fare-dodging boss of arriving from Bogotá and immediately jumping a turnstile to avoid paying $2.75 for the A train at the Howard Beach­–JFK Airport station. “This morning’s arrest is the culmination of a decade-long, $7 million special operation to take down Mr. Andrés and his lawless associates, who through their illicit activities have robbed the MTA of several dozen MetroCard swipes. With their highly specialized criminal leaping skills, this cartel has been tied to instances of fare evasion throughout the city. In some cases, they have even enlisted minors in their dangerous game, because children, with their smaller bodies, can often shimmy under the rotating metal bars that have been put in place to prevent unpaid access to our transit system. It should go without saying that turnstiles are all that stand between this city and anarchy.” At press time, NYPD officials confirmed reports that Andrés was once again on the loose after easily hopping the security gate at Rikers Island.