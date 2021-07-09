NYPD Unveils New ‘Game Truck’ To Connect With Community

The NYPD has unveiled a new “game truck” that will drive game consoles around to local communities with the goal of having children get to know police officers through the shared interest of video games. What do you think?

“Just get in the fucking game truck. We’re not gonna ask you twice.” Joseph Skoog, Police Detective

“If anything can resolve centuries of tension and distrust, it’s Banjo-Kazooie: Grunty’s Revenge.” Pedro Whaley, Road Sign Designer