Five members of the fair-right group Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. What do you think?

“Now President T rump swoops in with the pardon just as planned.” John Sullivan, Systems Analyst

“No way they were going to get a fair trial outside of the Confederacy.” Michael Bayham, Barge Master