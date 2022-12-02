Five members of the fair-right group Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. What do you think?
“Now President Trump swoops in with the pardon just as planned.”
John Sullivan, Systems Analyst
“No way they were going to get a fair trial outside of the Confederacy.”
Michael Bayham, Barge Master
“I look forward to protesting their statues in the future.”
Kamara McCoy, Meat Carver