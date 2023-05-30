The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a seditious conspiracy to disrupt the electoral count, the stiffest punishment to date to stem from the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. What do you think?

“Well, at least he over threw the government.” Fiona Lassetter, Seaweed Artisan

“Strange considering that Trump is still secretly the president.” Ivan Winter, Unemployed

