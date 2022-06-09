MONTCLAIR, NJ—Listening and attempting to be respectful as her patient outlined her most recently sexual activity, local obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Patty Walsh clarified Thursday that she didn’t actually have to hear about any foot stuff. “As a female reproductive specialist, I absolutely do need to learn your medical history, but I don’t necessarily need to know about intercourse or arousal involving feet or toes,” said Walsh, adding that any problems related to rubbing, licking, or sucking feet would probably be best suited for another medical professional. “While I appreciate your honesty and the level of detail you’re providing, when I asked about partners, I wasn’t talking about members of the foot fetishist community whom you sent photos of your feet to online. Now, if this story eventually leads to a concern about an STD or a pregnancy, I’m all ears, but if it stops at foot stuff, we should probably move on.” The ob-gyn went on to tell her patient that no, she did not need to remove her socks for the exam, and no, she did not care about what her partners would think about how her feet looked in stirrups.