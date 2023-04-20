Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

Breaking News

Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

With the state banning abortions at all stages of pregnancy, The Onion asked several obstetricians and gynecologists what it is like working in Texas, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Carlos Ortega

Dr. Carlos Ortega

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“I can’t complain. There’s a law against complaining.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Ian Stone

Dr. Ian Stone

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“It’s hard, but it’s worth it when you see a baby in the loving arms of its mother and her rapist.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Frances Wilson

Dr. Frances Wilson

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“Once you get past the ignorant state officials, the terrified patients, the draconian restrictions, and the persistent threat of having your clinic shut down for arbitrary reasons, it’s actually still pretty awful.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Danielle LaCoste

Dr. Danielle LaCoste

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“It doesn’t get that cold here, so at least there’s that.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Monique Bileaudo

Dr. Monique Bileaudo

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“The sniper pointing his rifle at me is a little distracting.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Tamika Samuels

Dr. Tamika Samuels

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“It’s not so bad once you get used to the fact that the state officially hates you and all your patients.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Matthew Fredericks

Dr. Matthew Fredericks

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“I feel like I have no choice but to leave Texas, even though I’ve still got a lot more rootin’ and tootin’ to do.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Nicole Farrell

Dr. Nicole Farrell

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“It forces you to confront the darker, less attractive parts of incest.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Cody Lang

Dr. Cody Lang

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“I fear for my life every single day. Great barbecue, though.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Wyatt Connolly

Dr. Wyatt Connolly

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“The constant threat of criminal prosecution jazzes up what would otherwise be a very dull field.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. June Keller

Dr. June Keller

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“My cellmate snores.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Wendy Pokorski

Dr. Wendy Pokorski

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“It’s heartbreaking, but sometimes we order Tex-Mex for lunch.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Carol Best

Dr. Carol Best

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“Through a technicality, I’m able to legally perform all procedures as long as it’s on a casino cruise.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“I mean, yeah, I guess I’m basically an ob-gyn at this point given the laws we’ve been passing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Nancy Mayr

Dr. Nancy Mayr

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“As a physician who’s never particularly cared about my patients’ welfare, I’m doing just fine.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Stephanie Sprout

Dr. Stephanie Sprout

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“I imagine it’s similar to any doctor working anyplace where doing their normal job for the benefit of their patient could ultimately result in a felony conviction and being sentenced to life in prison.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Katy Tishenko

Dr. Katy Tishenko

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“It’s difficult to communicate with patients now that it’s a felony to say ‘vagina.’”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dr. Allie Clayton

Dr. Allie Clayton

Image for article titled Ob-Gyns Describe What It’s Like Working In Texas

“At least I’m not a teacher.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Men Explain How They Think An Abortion Works

Post-Roe Abortion Laws In Every State

Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Abortions

Back To Homepage

Advertisement