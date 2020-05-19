America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Obama, Malala Among Headliners For Virtual Commencement

Vol 56 Issue 20Opinion

Telling graduates that they were uniquely equipped to confront the pandemic and create a better world, President Obama joined Malala Yousafzai, LeBron James, and dozens of other luminaries to toast the class of 2020 in a virtual commencement ceremony. What do you think?

“It must be exciting to celebrate graduation with something as unique as a video of Barack Obama talking.”

Tad MichaelsUnemployed

“This sends the wrong message. Kids need to learn that Obama isn’t going to be there to hold their hand every time there’s a major global upheaval.”

Patricia HeartwoodFox Domesticator

“Did Malala say anything about me?”

Douglas Whitehorn • Saddle Tanner

Share This Story

