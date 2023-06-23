Obama Production Company Greenlights Action Film About Badass Drone Seeking Revenge On Yemeni Wedding

LOS ANGELES—Announcing their first major theatrically released project, the production company launched by Barack and Michelle Obama greenlit an action film Friday about a badass drone seeking revenge on a Yemeni wedding. “The film follows a retired ex-military drone who just wants to be left alone, until Uncle Sam comes knocking to call it in for one last mission to take out the Yemeni wedding that wronged the drone in the past,” said former President Barack Obama, describing how excited he felt from the moment he read the “kick-ass” script, noting that he had never seen anything so hardcore. “The drone takes no prisoners, eviscerating every civilian wedding in its path to get to the Yemeni bride, groom, and wedding party that had killed its drone wife back in the day. The movie is just a bunch of fun; audiences are going to go crazy for the rooftop chase scene in which the drone pursues a 7-year-old flower girl and vaporizes her at the last second. It’s incredible to be producing a film that is so bombastic and crazy, but still reveals a truth about life.” At press time, Obama revealed that Bradley Cooper would be voicing the drone.