Obama Tweets About Podcast Again After Noticing Latest Episode Only Got 11 Streams

WASHINGTON—Hoping to direct a few more of his 130 million followers toward the project, former P resident Barack Obama tweeted about his podcast again Wednesday after noticing his latest episode had only received 11 streams so far . “Hey guys, just wanted to let you know that a new episode of Renegades featuring me and The Boss himsel f is live,” said Obama, who tacked a few colorful emojis onto the end of the tweet so that the post would stand out on his followers’ timeline, and tagged Vulture in hopes they would include the podcast in one of their regular round-ups. “We worked super hard on this one, and it would mean the world to me if you check it out. Sorry for the spotty audio, but I promise it’s worth the listen. Also, if you don’t already know Bruce Springsteen, give him a follow because he’s one of the best in the biz!” At press time, Obama had deleted the tweet after it had been up for 20 minutes without getting likes from anyone other than Michelle.